Families stake out new camping spots along Battle of Flowers new parade route

The new route for the iconic Battle of Flowers parade is drawing mixed reaction from San Antonians.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The Battle of Flowers Parade steps off in less than 12 hours. The iconic Fiesta event returns for the first time in three years but comes this time with a new route.

Preparations for the parade continued Wednesday evening. Vendors set up booths, workers were constructing bleachers, and some families set up their folding chairs and tents to stay the night for Thursday’s parade.

Cousins Nyla Harris and Ahmir Thompson sat along Avenue E propped up in their folding chairs for hours.

“We do this for every single parade,” Thompson said it’s a family tradition spanning generations to get front row seats.

Seeing the horses, boots and floats are among Nyla’s favorite sights.

“They’re like super cute. Whenever I see them, sometimes I literally scream out and say hi,” the 8-year-old said.

The two are split on how the parade changes make them feel.

“I’m kinda upset because [before] it’s closer to my school,” Thompson replied.

Residents at the Cadillac Lofts will be lucky to get a view of the parade from their window, and don’t have to travel far to find a seat.

Dominic Gutierrez says he’s spoken to others who still didn’t know the parade route changed.

“It’s really 50-50,” Gutierrez said regarding how people feel about the new route.

Vendors are also having to find their footing. Since the parade is making its first return since the pandemic began, Stephanie Etlinger says she is happy the parade is returning.

“It looks a little more narrow than where I used to sit on Broadway. I think it’ll be nice to have a change of scenery this year,” Etlinger said.

The Battle of Flowers trip, normally down Broadway Street will now start near San Antonio College and end near La Villita.

No matter where fiesta is going, people like Gutierrez will follow.

“It’s all about love and people being happy and coming together,” Gutierrez said.

The parade changed due to the construction on Broadway Street.