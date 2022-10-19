How to purchase Fiesta San Antonio's first NFT

Fiesta 2023 is scheduled for April 20 to 30.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is still six months away but beginning this fall San Antonians should be on the look out for collectible Fiesta NFT's (non-fungible tokens).

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission will launch the first NFT to those who purchase tickets to Taste of Fiesta, according to a press release.

Taste of Fiesta will be held at Aggie Park Nov. 4 beginning at 6 to 9 p.m.

The release says, Taste of Fiesta's NFT will come in the form of a short animated video and this NFT is a digital Fiesta collectible similar to collecting medals.

Tickets are available to purchase on their website. Tickets are $35 for Commission Members and $50 for non-Commission Members.

