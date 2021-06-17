Get vaccinated at Fiesta 2021 | Here's when and where

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered at eight official Fiesta events.

SAN ANTONIO — When you think of going to a Fiesta event, you probably aren't imagining getting vaccinated. But Metro Health is hoping to increase the numbers of those protected against COVID-19 by holding clinics at several Fiesta events.

Metro Health says it will be cracking cascarones and handing out Fiesta medals at eight official Fiesta events.

“As we prepare to celebrate Fiesta 2021, we are happy to partner with Metro Health to have the COVID vaccine at our official events to get more people vaccinated to help make San Antonio a safer community against COVID-19,” said Steve Rosenauer, Executive Director of Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

There will be three pop-up clinics on Thursday, June 17 - including a J&J clinic at Fiesta Fiesta at @hemisfair.https://t.co/oKj9KsnEY0 pic.twitter.com/GEQnd8lOow — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 17, 2021

Here's a list of where the pop-up clinics will be held and when:

Fiesta Fiesta: June 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hemisfair, Clinic will be at the corner of South Alamo Street and Arciniega Street (Johnson & Johnson vaccine; 18 and up)

June 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hemisfair, Clinic will be at the corner of South Alamo Street and Arciniega Street (Johnson & Johnson vaccine; 18 and up) Fiesta Carnival: June 19 through June 27: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alamodome Lot C (Pfizer vaccine, 12 and up)

June 19 through June 27: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alamodome Lot C (Pfizer vaccine, 12 and up) Fiesta de Los Reyes: June 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Square, Centro de Artes lobby, 514 W. Commerce (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up)

June 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Square, Centro de Artes lobby, 514 W. Commerce (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up) Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta : June 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission County Park Trailhead, 841 VFW Blvd. (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up)

: June 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission County Park Trailhead, 841 VFW Blvd. (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up) Juneteenth Festival : June 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Comanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave. (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up)

: June 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Comanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave. (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up) Fiesta Run to Remember: June 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up)

June 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up) A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada: June 20 and June 27, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, 6126 Charro Drive (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up)

June 20 and June 27, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, 6126 Charro Drive (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up) NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio): June 22 through June 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Villita, 418 La Villita St. (Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 18 and up)

Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health Assistant Director, said it's important for people to continue to get vaccinated.

"We want to do whatever we can to reach people wherever they might be,” she said.