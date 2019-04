SAN ANTONIO — Thousands lined the River Walk in downtown San Antonio Monday evening for the 75th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

Dozens of barges were redecorated as parade floats representing local organizations, including floats for branches of the military as well as San Antonio colleges and universities.

The parade is held each year to raise money for the Cavaliers' foundation. This year, the parade raised $1.5 million for children's causes.