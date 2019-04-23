SAN ANTONIO — E-scooters and e-bikes will not be allowed on the Fiesta Battle of Flowers or Fiesta Flambeau "event footprints." That includes zones within the parade route, and streets that are closed. Street closures for Battle of Flowers will start 7 a.m. on April 26, and street closures for Fiesta Flambeau will begin at 3 p.m. on April 27.

There will be designated parking zones set up, allowing for transportation near the parade. The city reminders riders that helmets are strongly encouraged, only one rider per vehicle is allowed, and riders need to be 16 or older.

The city said it wants to strike a balance between encouraging "innovative transportation" and making sure everyone is safe. Anyone who breaks the rules in place could face a citation.

The city released this video explaining the rules:

To view the Fiesta Parade Scooter Guide, click here.