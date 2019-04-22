SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The annual tradition of setting up chairs days before the Battle of Flowers Parade is coming to an end.

"There have been families that have staked out claims for, some say, as long as 30 years in certain spots," Battle of Flowers Parade spokesperson John Bloodsworth said.

He said this year people started marking their spots and chaining their chairs on sidewalks along the parade route as early as Easter Sunday. The seats were chained and locked around concrete blocks or trees to keep them in place until the parade on Friday.

"Hundreds, hundreds," John Bloodsworth said. "This is the first year I've really seen this many seat set up so early."

Many locals are accepting of the tradition, but not everyone thinks it's safe. Some say the chairs pose a threat to elderly pedestrians.

Placing chairs on public property also violates the city ordinance, according to San Antonio Police spokesperson Carlos Ortiz. He said anyone with chairs on sidewalks will be subject to fines and the chairs will be seized over the next few days. Ortiz said people will be allowed to set up after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Vanguard will kick off the Battle of Flowers Parade at 9:05 a.m. and bleacher seat tickets can also be purchased online on the Fiesta website.

