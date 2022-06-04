Celebrate Fiesta, German-style, at the iconic Gartenfest

We hope you like Bavarian-style soft pretzels and the ability to choose from 20 different beers on tap!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a fan of Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches and authentic German beers, there's a Fiesta event that is all the rage.

Fiesta Gartenfest is taking place at Beethoven Halle and Garden on 422 Pereida Street downtown.

It begins at 5 p.m. and ends at midnight on Wednesday. Think Wurstfest in New Braunfels, but with a Fiesta San Antonio twist.

"Founded in 1867, the Beethoven Maennerchor is dedicated to the preservation of German music, language, culture and customs. Our organization is the oldest active singing society in Texas," the website says.

It's a family-friendly event in the beer garden where people can eat, drink and enjoy the German culture. There will also be live music, including the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band.

Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. That historic commemoration still takes place, but for more than a century, Fiesta, a San Antonio non-profit organization, has grown into an annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors.

Today, Fiesta San Antonio is one of the nation’s premier festivals with an economic impact of more than $340 million, and Fiesta San Antonio supports its 100 plus official non-profit, participating member organization events as they raise funds to provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.