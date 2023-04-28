Where are Battle of Flowers floats stored before the Fiesta parade?

The fan-favorite Fiesta event begins at 9:27 a.m. sharp Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of Fiesta-goers are expected to take over downtown San Antonio streets bright and early Friday for the marquee Battle of Flowers Parade.

About 7,000 people are expected to march in the parade that will feature nearly 50 floats; the event has been a popular Fiesta tradition for more than a century. But those floats need to spend the night somewhere before hitting downtown streets, and KENS 5's Alicia Neaves was able to get a look at the hiding place.

It took seven months to prepare all the floats, which, all in all, are adorned with about 15,000 handmade Fiesta flowers. UTSA football head coach Jeff Traylor is serving as grand marshal of the parade, the only event of its kind in the U.S. organized entirely by women volunteers.

Friday's parade kicks off at 9:27 a.m. on the dot, and remember... City of San Antonio ordinance prevents anything from being thrown on or off the floats.

