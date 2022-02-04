It's finally back! Battle of Flowers Parade returns to San Antonio; everything you need to know

Vendors set up booths, workers were constructing bleachers, and some families set up their folding chairs and tents to stay the night.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta has finally returned to its full form this year with a fan favorite, the Battle of Flowers Parade. It was canceled in 2021 when only a limited number of events were celebrated in June due to COVID-19.

The Battle of Flowers Parade has been around for more than 100 years. It began in 1891 as a celebration to honor the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of San Jacinto, according to the parade's website. The organization is an all-women volunteer organization with 400 members.

Cousins Nyla Harris and Ahmir Thompson sat along Avenue E propped up in their folding chairs for hours.

“We do this for every single parade,” Thompson said it’s a family tradition spanning generations to get front row seats.

The Battle of Flowers trip, normally down Broadway Street, will now start near San Antonio College and end near La Villita. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m.!

Fiesta History

San Antonio residents decided to honor the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto by creating the first Battle of Flowers event in 1891.

The Battle of Flowers, the largest parade in Fiesta, used horse-drawn carriages and bicycles decorated with flowers in the first parade. There was also floats carrying children dressed as flowers with participants throwing blossoms at one another.

Fiesta Royalty

After the success of Battle of the Flowers, more events were added each year to include a carnival, balls and coronations of "royalty."

Fiesta San Antonio has nine Official Fiesta Royalty members. Each member is supported by her/his respective Participating Member Organization to support charitable activities benefitting the San Antonio community.

Queen of the Order of the Alamo

King San Antonio

Rey Feo

Miss Fiesta San Antonio

La Reina de la Feria de las Flores

First Teenage Queen

Charro Queen

Queen of Soul

Miss San Antonio

Fiesta Gowns

Fiesta is all about style. If you're looking for a runway show look no further than some fiesta coronation gowns. These show-stopping gowns will be worn by girls complete with crowns and intricate trains during the Battle of Flowers Parade.

Creation of the gowns take several months from August to February adding up to around 150,000 hours of work. Last year, the gowns were displayed at the Witte Museum after the parades were canceled due to COVID-19 but are returning this year.