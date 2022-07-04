'Viva las Flores' | Battle of Flowers Band Festival returns to Fiesta for 2022

Thousands of musicians from three dozen high school marching bands took part as the band festival returned to Alamo Stadium.

SAN ANTONIO — The return of a full-fledged Fiesta in 2022 brought with it the sweet sounds of music rising from the field at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night as high school musicians got the final long weekend of Fiesta underway at the Battle of Flowers Band Festival.

Thousands of marching band students from three dozen area high schools took part in front of what was announced as a sellout crowd. The participating bands took turns parading in front of the crowd in the east stands of the stadium and playing a parade song and, in many cases, a dance routine.

Three feature bands also performed full halftime shows on the field, and a mariachi group from Fox Tech kicked off the evening with a selection of songs.

At the end of the evening, all of the musicians performed together, covering the entire football field, as fireworks appeared overhead.

The Battle of Flowers Band Festival was first held in 1937 and is the oldest and longest running marching band festival in the country.