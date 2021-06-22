Army Day at the Alamo brings together Fiesta and the military

Army Day at the Alamo is a free event and open to the public. It takes place 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is Military City USA and an event Tuesday is bringing together the military with another iconic SA feature, Fiesta!

U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) will host Army Day at the Alamo as part of 2021's Fiesta San Antonio.

Guests at the event will be able to talk to soldiers, see demonstrations and performances showcasing military service and the Army's 246-year history. Some of the performances include ‘Fort Sam’s Own’ 323d Army Band; the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps; the U.S. Army Drill team; and a presentation of the nation’s colors by U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon, mounted atop their horses.