Fiesta Oyster Bake lineup announced

SAN ANTONIO โ€” The entertainment lineup has been released for Fiesta Oyster Bake. The popular Fiesta event is being pegged as "Return of the Bake" with a Star Wars theme.

More than 35 bands are set to take the stage Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. There will also be 100,000 oysters on hand at the historic party, located at St. Maryโ€™s University. The address is 1 Camino Santa Maria Street on the west side.

Friday's schedule is as follows:

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin)

Little Joe y La Familia - 9 p.m.

LaDezz - 7:15 p.m.

Bobby Esquivel and the Liberty Band - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's schedule shows the following performers scheduled:

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin)

Bobby Pulido - 9 p.m.

Masizzo - 7 p.m.

Sunny Sauceda - 5 p.m.

Bombasta - 2:30 p.m.

Demmi Garcia - 1 p.m.

Discount pre-sale tickets are $20 and can be purchased at oysterbake.com and H-E-B.

Fiesta Oyster Bake is sponsored by the St. Maryโ€™s University Alumni Association. More than 7,000 volunteers help out at the music festival and it attracts more than 60,000 visitors. The event raises money for St. Maryโ€™s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.