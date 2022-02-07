Fiesta Oyster Bake lineup announced

More than 35 bands are set to take the stage Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. There will also be 100,000 oysters on hand at the historic party.

SAN ANTONIO — The entertainment lineup has been released for Fiesta Oyster Bake. The popular Fiesta event is being pegged as "Return of the Bake" with a Star Wars theme.

More than 35 bands are set to take the stage Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. There will also be 100,000 oysters on hand at the historic party, located at St. Mary’s University. The address is 1 Camino Santa Maria Street on the west side.

Friday's schedule is as follows:

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin)

Little Joe y La Familia - 9 p.m.

LaDezz - 7:15 p.m.

Bobby Esquivel and the Liberty Band - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's schedule shows the following performers scheduled:

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin)

Bobby Pulido - 9 p.m.

Masizzo - 7 p.m.

Sunny Sauceda - 5 p.m.

Bombasta - 2:30 p.m.

Demmi Garcia - 1 p.m.

𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝟑 (𝐓𝐞𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐨 / 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧) 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝘽𝙪𝙙 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 / 𝙆𝙓𝙏𝙉 107.5 Little Joe y La Familia - 9... Posted by Fiesta Oyster Bake on Monday, February 7, 2022

Discount pre-sale tickets are $20 and can be purchased at oysterbake.com and H-E-B.

Fiesta Oyster Bake is sponsored by the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association. More than 7,000 volunteers help out at the music festival and it attracts more than 60,000 visitors. The event raises money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.