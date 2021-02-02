2021 King William Fair canceled | 'Keep the spirit of Fiesta and the Fair alive in your heart'

"The 2021 King William Fair, an official Fiesta San Antonio event since 1968, will not take place this year due to the health and safety concerns..."

SAN ANTONIO — The 2021 King William Fair has been canceled, according to the page's Facebook post.

"The 2021 King William Fair, an official Fiesta San Antonio event since 1968, will not take place this year due to the health and safety concerns we have for our community as we continue to fight COVID-19," said post said.

They also wrote, "We look forward to celebrating with you at our next King William Fair on Saturday, April 9, 2022."

The Facebook post says they will be in touch with all vendors, volunteers, sponsors, contractors, Parade participants, entertainers, neighbors, and community stakeholders throughout the month of February to shift the "energy and resources to plan a healthy and successful 2022 King William Fair."

The announcement comes after Fiesta was postponed from spring until summer; it's slated for June, although two big parades are canceled.

The Fiesta Commission is determined to have the party this year, saying non-profits can't afford to go another year without it.

President of the Fiesta SA Commission Baltazar "Walter" Serna said the commission has been working on a back-up plan for the last six months.

"The pandemic is still here," he said. "Still causing havoc in our community."

The Fiesta Commission postponing the city's biggest party until June 17-27. The commission consulted with a doctor from Johns Hopkins University along with local officials.

See the full King William Fair Facebook post here: