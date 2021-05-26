2021 Fiesta de los Reyes headliners announced

The list includes names like The Latin Breed and Tropa Estrella to Jay Perez and David Lee Garza.

SAN ANTONIO — The biggest party in San Antonio is around the corner, and the 2021 Fiesta de los Reyes headliners have been announced.

The Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation is presenting the headliners that include names like David Lee Garza and The Spazmatics.

There will be five music stages for 10 days of entertainment. You can find the list of headliners here.

Fiesta de Los Reyes begins Friday, June 18 and will continue through Sunday, June 27 between 10 a.m. to midnight and to 1 a.m. both Saturdays.