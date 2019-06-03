SAN ANTONIO — The biggest and oldest parade of Fiesta 2019 has a theme and a Grand Marshal. Tuesday, the Battle of Flowers Parade announced that country singer Pat Green will lead the parade through downtown San Antonio.

“For the Love of Texas!" will bring over 12,000 parade participants onto the streets of downtown for the annual Fiesta highlight.

"We cannot imagine anyone else so steadfast in their love of our city - it traditions, music and people - than the parade patrons that annually line the streets for this Texas-sized celebration," said Kelly Kennedy, this year's chairman for the Battle of Flowers Parade. "This year's parade salutes the diverse history that makes San Antonio and Texas great!"

Green was born in San Antonio and came up through the Texas country music scene. Green started his music career as an 18-year-old at Texas Tech playing small gigs at bars and clubs around Texas Tech University while he was attending college. His latest single, "Friday's Coming," is appropriate for this year's parade, which will be held on Friday, April 26.

This year's parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. at Grayson and Broadway with the Vanguard, made up of over 1,500 high school and college ROTC units and flag bearers stepping off at 8:55 a.m. More than 30 dazzling flower-laden floats, carriages, wagons, antique cars, cavalcades on horseback, marching bands and precision drill teams will make up this year's parade. The parade route will remain the same for this year, with the exception of a slight diversion off of Commerce Street onto Dolorosa and then back to Commerce because of ongoing construction.

Tickets for the Battle of Flowers parade are now on sale at www.battleofflowers.org or at the Fiesta Store ticket center at 2611 Broadway. For more assistance purchasing tickets, call 1.888.695.0888.

