Family-friendly events happening in San Antonio this summer

The events are free and open to the public at area splash pads around the city.

SAN ANTONIO — If your kid is looking for some fun in the sun, there's family-friendly events to add to your list.

San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting the Summer of Play event series. The events are "designed to help children shed bad habits brought on by the pandemic while having a ton of fun along the way. From increasing finger strength and dexterity to balancing screen time and sharpening social skills – each event offers valuable educational tips from local experts mixed with creative, hands-on activities to keep kids entertained," the press release says.

Summer of Play is designed as a celebratory next chapter to the nonprofit’s award-winning Charter a Voyage of Learning campaign launched at the start of the pandemic

"After speaking with hundreds of parents, students and educators alike, there is no doubt the pandemic took its toll academically and socially," said Inga Cotton, Founder and Executive Director of San Antonio Charter Moms. "We can’t wait to come together to discuss post-pandemic challenges and solutions. But mostly, we look forward to having some fun as we laugh, learn and share."

The first event is taking place on Thursday, June 9 between 10 a.m. and noon at the SPLASH PAD Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair on 434 South Alamo Street.

The second event is Tuesday, June 14 between 10 a.m. and noon at the SPLASH PAD at Voigt Park on 700 El Portal.