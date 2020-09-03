TEXAS, USA — Whether you like country, rap or alternative rock, there is a concert for you at one of the EVO Entertainment Group venues this season.
The company announced is EVO LIVE 2020 concert lineup Monday. The roster features:
Cory Morrow + Cody Canada
- Sunday, March 21
- The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg
Josh Abbott Band
- Saturday, April 4
- The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg
The Plain White T's
- Friday, April 17
- The Espee Pavilion | San Antonio
DJ Snoopadelic vs Snoop Dogg
- Saturday, April 18
- The Espee Pavilion | San Antonio
Holy My Beer Tour with Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
- Friday, May 8
- The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg
Joe Nichols
- Saturday, June 27
- The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Saturday, Sept. 26
- The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg
Additional shows are to be announced at a later date. For more information, visit EVO's website.
