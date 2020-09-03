TEXAS, USA — Whether you like country, rap or alternative rock, there is a concert for you at one of the EVO Entertainment Group venues this season.

The company announced is EVO LIVE 2020 concert lineup Monday. The roster features:

Cory Morrow + Cody Canada

Sunday, March 21

The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg

Josh Abbott Band

Saturday, April 4

The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg

The Plain White T's

Friday, April 17

The Espee Pavilion | San Antonio

DJ Snoopadelic vs Snoop Dogg

Saturday, April 18

The Espee Pavilion | San Antonio

Holy My Beer Tour with Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Friday, May 8

The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg

Joe Nichols

Saturday, June 27

The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Saturday, Sept. 26

The Backyard Amphitheater | Fredericksburg

Additional shows are to be announced at a later date. For more information, visit EVO's website.

