Events happening in San Antonio this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

If you weren't lucky enough to celebrate, there are some opportunities this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — It's always fun on St. Patrick's day when they turn the San Antonio river turns green. A crew boarded one of the GO RIO barges on Thursday afternoon and dropped the dye.

The event is a partnership between Mad Dog's on the River Walk and The City of San Antonio.

Look for your pot of gold on the River Walk at the Bud Light Festival on Friday and you can catch a truly mesmerizing feat.

Ten lucky contestants will be competing in a tater tot eating contest. The goal: two pounds in three minutes.

Then on Saturday, crews will re-dye the river for the parade that kicks off at 4 pm. There's plenty to see any time you head out, including an all-day artisan show both days starting at 11 a.m.

Or, spend the day wearing green in Gruene, Texas. Athlete guide is hosting a St. Paddy's 5k run this Saturday, and a 1k for kids.

There will also be food, music and beer provided by the Guadalupe Brewing Company.