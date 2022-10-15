'Euphoria' makeup artist shares the key to festival glam

HBO’s Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy from "Euphoria" set up a Euphoria-inspired makeup trailer for Austin City Limits.

AUSTIN, Texas — HBO’s Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy, who is credited with sparking a Gen-Z beauty movement with her work on "Euphoria," set up her Euphoria makeup trailer at Pavement thrift shop on Guadalupe Street.

In light of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, fans of Davy and the show had the opportunity to meet the makeup artist, visit inside the trailer and get their makeup done for free.

Davy is the co-founder and creative director for the makeup brand Half Magic. The brand launched in May with an online store for customers to shop at.

"I think festivals are such a fun time to, like, dress up, embrace a fantasy version of yourself, like an alter ego. It's a time to just discover a different part of yourself, have fun. It's all about, like, feeling good, right? Like dopamine makeup, it lifts your mood," said Davy.

Davy said music festivals like ACL are a great time to experiment with makeup. For those who may be scared to branch out from their normal looks, Davy suggests starting small with a little color, maybe a little eyeliner and a small rhinestone on the inner corner of the eye.

"There's tons of ways to elevate and add a little magic and a little sparkle to your everyday, more neutral look," explained Davy. "We love, with Half Magic, being super subtle and then obviously being explosive as well, and I love that."

Half Magic Beauty recently released its first pressed eyeshadows with three different textures, which include glossy, metallic crystal shimmer and matte. New items are expected to launch every couple of months on the brand's website.

The free mini-makeovers in the Half Magic Beauty trailer will also be taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the festival grounds.