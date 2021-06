Tickets will go on sale June 30, 2021 at the box office or online.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, the Alamodome announced that Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour will be coming to San Antonio in October.

The event will take place Saturday, October 29, 2022, according to the Alamodome.

Tickets will go on sale June 30, 2021 and will be available at the Alamodome box office or online at ticketmaster.com.