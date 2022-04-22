Earth Day events in San Antonio you can enjoy with family, friends

KENS 5 found a line-up of environmentally friendly events to check out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Friday is Earth Day, and San Antonio is ready to celebrate!

KENS 5 found a line-up of environmentally friendly events to check out with your friends and family.

Planet celebration

Taking place at the San Antonio Zoo, visitors can expect crafts, fun with animals and giveaways from the horticulture team. Admission to the party is included with a Zoo pass, and it's free for members!

It's also "Bring a Buddy Day for Members," meaning you can get one friend in for free!

The San Antonio Zoo is located on 3903 N St Mary's Street. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Click here to check out the Zoo's website.

B-Cycle

On Friday afternoon, you can get out and bike the city for free!

Bosch and Bike Share, B-Cycle, is offering free electric bike ride-share access through the weekend. Download the B-Cycle app and select Bosch Earth Day Pass to get a free one hour ride.

San Antonio currently has more than 40 E-bike docking stations throughout the city. Click here to check out their website.

Yoga Under the Stars

On Friday night, you can join District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran for some yoga under the beautiful San Antonio sky.

There will be live music and glow in the dark body painting, provided by Sacred Heart Catholic Church Youth Volunteers.

Free yoga mats will be provided to everyone, thanks to Brook Gives Back, and the San Antonio River Foundation.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Confluence Park on Mitchell Street.

Earth Day Bash

Groovy tunes and tasty plant-based dishes are expected at this party that's north of downtown San Antonio.

The family-friendly event will feature prizes, face painting and local vendors. The event will also raise awareness for farm workers rights, according to the Facebook event page.

It's all happening on Friday between 7 p.m. and midnight on 826 San Pedro Avenue. Purchase tickets here.

Earth Day Farmers Market

Join Gardopia Gardens and the Title Sponsor, Community First Health Plans for the fun event.

Expect fresh products distribution by the San Antonio Food Bank, local vendors, music and educational workshops.

The event is taking place on Saturday between 3 and 7 p.m. on 619 North New Braunfels Avenue. Click here to see the event page.