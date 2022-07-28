Early registration closing for Texas Deer Association convention closing soon

The convention will be taking place Aug. 11 - Aug 13 at the JW Marriot Hill Country Resort & Spa.

SAN ANTONIO — Registration for the Texas Deer Association 2022 Convention is closing on Aug. 8, the convention said.

The convention will be taking place Aug. 11 - Aug 13 at the JW Marriot Hill Country Resort & Spa.

If you have not already registered and would like to, you can click here to pre-register that way you can skip the registration line at the event.

Those with questions are urged to contact the TDA office.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.