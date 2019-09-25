SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to give blood, and get into Six Flags Fiesta Texas' Fright fest for free, there is an opportunity for you.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has partnered with the amusement park for a Halloween-themed blood drive.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 28, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Six Flags guest parking lot.

Five bloodmobiles will be available for donors and each will receive a free Fright Fest admission ticket, the press release says.

You must be 17-years and older, weighing over 110 pounds to donate blood. 16-year-olds are also allowed to donate if they have a parental consent form and weigh over 120 pounds.