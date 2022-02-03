Dolly Parton to live-stream first SXSW appearance

Parton will promote her first novel and accompanying album through a blockchain web experience called "Dollyverse."

AUSTIN, Texas — Dolly Parton will live-stream her first-ever SXSW appearance to promote her debut novel and accompanying album. The on-stage event will be streamed through "Dollyverse," an online experience Parton created with FOX Entertainment's NFT Studio Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL).

Parton's coauthored her first novel, "Run, Rose, Run," with best-selling author James Patterson. The novel, which tells the story of a hopeful musician moving to Nashville, is accompanied by an album of the same name.

On March 18, Parton will appear on stage with Patterson to speak about the project at the Moody Theater. Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Connie Britton will moderate the event. Following the discussion, Parton will perform songs from "Run, Rose, Run" along with a few of her hits.

The album includes 12 original songs inspired by the novel. The album is co-produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge, and will be released Friday, March 4. The novel releases March 7.

Artists Kovic, Callie Twisselman, Electra Mustaine and The Brothers Moore are scheduled to open for Parton. The entire event will be streamed live for free on her new "audience-centric Web3 experience," Dollyverse.

Dollyverse is powered by BCL and Eluvio, another blockchain technology company. The launch of Dollyverse will facilitate the release of Dolly NFT collectibles, special editions NFTs of the music album and Dolly-inspired NFT artwork.

“There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different,” said Parton. “I'd say releasing NFTs at my first-ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!"

Fans who attend the event can claim a free NFT, while attendees who stream the event will receive tokens authenticating their participation.

“Dolly is a true pioneer who brings the highest level of quality, heart and authenticity to everything she touches," said Scott Greenberg, CEO of BCL. "Which is why she’s the perfect person to introduce to the mainstream audience an easy-to-use, Web3 experience that will live stream her SXSW event and provide them the opportunity own and enjoy her music – not just a right to stream it – all designed to bring Dolly even closer to her fans.”

BCL is the first-ever Blockchain Sponsor of SXSW.