A job where you get paid to watch movies? Yes, it exist!

With Disney+ streaming around the corner, Reviews.org is looking to hire someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days, offering a $1,000 reward if you complete the task.

If the money isn't enough incentive to apply, you can also receive a full year of Disney+.

"There’s no need to rub a magic lamp. And you don’t need to go on a life-altering journey to find yourself. You just have to prove you’re the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there, and we’ll tuck a whole grand in your bank account," the website says.

Here are some details about who would be the perfect fit:

Must be age 18 or older

Must be a US citizen or permanent resident

Should be swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon

If you’re willing to get on screen and tell us all about your favorite Disney movie in a video, more phenomenal cosmic power to you!

If you said "yes" to having the above credentials, the application is on Reviews' website.