NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Hispanic Business Alliance is hosting the 4th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival with local food, drinks, arts & crafts, vendor booths, shopping and live entertainment.

The free event is taking place between noon and 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 in downtown New Braunfels.

The festival will have at least 50 vendors, serving varieties of food and arrays of products like hand-made art, jewelry and clothing.

Parking will be at City Hall on Landa Street with a shuttle available for $5 round trip. For more information, visit the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce website.

