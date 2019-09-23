SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio premiere of "Dear Evan Hansen" is around the corner at the Majestic Theatre.

A pre-sale will be available between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3, starting at 10 a.m. The public sale date is Oct. 4.

"Dear Evan Hansen" is also announcing a digital ticket lottery, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets for the performance.

The lottery will begin accepting entries two days before the first performance on Dec. 17, the press release says.

Entries will be accepted until 9 a.m. the day before the show. Fans who have been selected will be notified by email and can purchase up to two $25 tickets each.

You can catch "Dear Evan Hansen" between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22. For more information, visit the Majestic's website.

