DALLAS — If you're looking for "one of the best pumpkin festivals to visit this fall," the 14th annual Autumn at the Arboretum is around the corner.

The theme, "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown", will come to life with 150,000 autumn flowers, accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash.

Guests can snap selfies with Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty and Marcie, get lost with Pig Pen in the hay bale maze and see the Peanuts Gang at their schoolhouse, the website says.

Dallas Arboretum

The event takes place between Sept. 21 and Oct. 31 at the Dallas Arboretum and tickets are available online.