Tyler, The Creator replaces DaBaby on ACL Fest 2021 lineup

DaBaby has been cut from a series of event lineups since his comments at a Miami-area music festival last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyler, The Creator will headline Sunday night of both weekends at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, the fest announced Tuesday. The artist is replacing rapper DaBaby, who was cut from the ACL lineup last week.

DaBaby was originally set to perform as one of the headliners for this year's festival, which is scheduled to return to Zilker Park this October. His name has been scrubbed from the lineup on ACL's website on Aug. 3.

LINEUP UPDATE: @tylerthecreator has been added to this year’s festival, performing Sunday night of both weekends. Set times coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IqSmenu6Yo — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 10, 2021

DaBaby's removal from the lineup came amid controversy over comments the rapper made at a Miami-area music festival last week. While on stage, DaBaby called out members of the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV and AIDS. Video captured him using crude language and asking people who weren't gay men or affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone lights. He also incorrectly stated that the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks."

On Aug. 2, DaBaby – whose name is Jonathan Kirk – posted an apology on his social media pages. The statement opened with the rapper defending himself, saying that "social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes." The posts have since been deleted.

In the days following DaBaby's initial comments, several artists denounced his remarks. Sir Elton John in particular made headlines after tweeting a thread where he stated that DaBaby's comments fuel stigma and discrimination and that, "A musician's job is to bring people together."

On Aug. 1, DaBaby was cut from Lollapalooza's closing lineup, following similar actions from The Governors Ball in New York City, Day N Vegas in Las Vegas and the Parklife Festival in the U.K.

Tickets to this year's ACL Festival are sold out.