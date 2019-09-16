SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a magical night in the Alamo City, Magician Criss Angel is coming to the Majestic Theatre.
The event is taking place 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 and pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, general public available Friday.
"The new show 'Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged' brings Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism and even some of his most iconic illusions to life," the press release said.
If you're interested in witnessing the magic, you can purchase your tickets online.