Corn mazes in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — We know fall in South Texas is basically summer temperatures with pumpkin spice products sold at every nearby store.
But, corn mazes are also a trend in the fall. And as the temperatures slowly drop, we can expect people to start purchasing tickets for nearby mazes.
Here are a few popular mazes you can add to your list:
Address: 911 US Hwy 90 East, Hondo, TX 78861
Open until: Nov. 21
Hours: Fridays 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
(Friday, Saturday grounds close at 10 p.m.)
Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (grounds close at 6 p.m.)
Tickets: General admission is $18.50. Click here to purchase.
Phone number: (830) 741-3968
Address: 558 CR 345, La Vernia, TX 78121
Opens: Oct. 8
Hours: Varies from 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday's
Tickets: General admission is $10. Click here for more details.
Phone number: (210) 274-3816
Address: 784 Co Rd 251, Moulton, TX 77975
Opens: Oct. 1
Hours:
- Friday - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
November hours
- Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tickets: General admission is $17 and senior general admission is $12. Click here for more details.
Phone number: (361) 287-2828
Address: 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, TX 78602
Dates: September 25 – November 7
Hours: Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets: General admission is $21.95. Click here for more details.
Phone number: (855) 969-1115
We will update this list as more become available.
Related links: