Corn mazes in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — We know fall in South Texas is basically summer temperatures with pumpkin spice products sold at every nearby store.

But, corn mazes are also a trend in the fall. And as the temperatures slowly drop, we can expect people to start purchasing tickets for nearby mazes.

Here are a few popular mazes you can add to your list:

Address: 911 US Hwy 90 East, Hondo, TX 78861

Open until: Nov. 21

Hours: Fridays 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

(Friday, Saturday grounds close at 10 p.m.)

Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (grounds close at 6 p.m.)

Tickets: General admission is $18.50. Click here to purchase.

Phone number: (830) 741-3968

Address: 558 CR 345, La Vernia, TX 78121

Opens: Oct. 8

Hours: Varies from 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday's

Tickets: General admission is $10. Click here for more details.

Phone number: (210) 274-3816

Address: 784 Co Rd 251, Moulton, TX 77975

Opens: Oct. 1

Hours:

Friday - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

November hours

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets: General admission is $17 and senior general admission is $12. Click here for more details.

Phone number: (361) 287-2828

Address: 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, TX 78602

Dates: September 25 – November 7

Hours: Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: General admission is $21.95. Click here for more details.

Phone number: (855) 969-1115

We will update this list as more become available.