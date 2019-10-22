SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking to try the best concha in San Antonio? If you answered "yes," there is a local event you might want to attend.

Que Retro Arts and the Maestro Entrepreneur Center are hosting the first-ever Concha Throwdown Saturday, Nov. 16, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on 1811 South Laredo Street.

"Join our celebrity judges to pick the best concha in San Antonio! Plus a concha market and art show," the Facebook post says.

Admission is free and parking is $5, benefitting Maestro Entrepreneur Center, a 501 C Non-Profit Organization, the post says.

For more information, you can visit Maestro Entrepreneur Center's website.

If you have unique Concha themed merchandise or art, you can submit an email to queretroarts@gmail.com for more information.