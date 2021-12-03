Comics, collectibles and celebrities | Here's who you can meet at Trader's Village for this Comicon-style event

“We are very excited to host the G-squared (Geeks & Games) event at Traders Village."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're wanting to meet celebrities, there's an event to add to your calendar.

Traders Village will be hosting the Geeks and Games event, also known as G-Squared. It's taking place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Brown Pavilion.

Aside from the comics, collectibles and games, you can plan to meet some celebrities. The lineup includes Ken Hudson Campbell. He played Santa in the original Home Alone. He's also been in Armageddon, Groundhog Day, Down Periscope and was the voice of Boomer in Wonder Park.

“We are very excited to host the G-squared (Geeks & Games) event at Traders Village and VERY excited to welcome Ken Hudson Campbell to Traders Village,” said Traders Village Marketing Manager Brian A. Billeck.

You can also expect to see San Antonio native Jesse Borrego who played Cruzito in Blood In Blood Out. He's also been in FAME, Con-Air, Fear the Walking Dead, 24, Dexter and Phoenix, Oregon.

It will cost $40 for an autograph, $40 for a single or group photo or $60 for both an autograph and single or group picture.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the event taking photos inside Traders Hall for “Country Christmas.”

"Inexpensive photo package will be available from Party Time Pictures with a portion of all proceeds benefitting The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio," the website says.

For more information about the event, click here.