NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The holidays are around the corner and if you're looking for an exciting event to add to your calendar, you might be in luck.

Christkindlmarkt, a German-inspired open-air Christmas Market complete with food, drinks, craft beer, Gluehwein and German music, is taking place between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., Dec. 6 and 7, at the Bavarain Halle at Schlitterbahn Resort.

Guests will also enjoy singing, dancing and vendors selling Christmas ornaments and décor, as well as handcrafted artisan gifts.

"The goal of the Christkindlmarkt is to commemorate and promote the German heritage of our city, which has been an important role in the cultural life of New Braunfels since it was founded by Germans in 1845," the website says.

The community is invited to this free, two-day event, full of food, drink, entertainment and shopping.