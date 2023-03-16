Second Chris Stapleton show added at Austin's Moody Center

Tickets will be available for venue presale on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" tour to Austin's Moody Center on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

Stapleton will be joined by special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane.

Moody Center initially announced the Oct. 20 show on March 16, but said on March 22 that "due to overwhelming demand," Stapleton added a second show at the venue.

Stapleton's fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages for both shows, with pre-sale from Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 23, at 10 p.m. CT. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets for both shows starting on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. CT.

Tickets will be available through the venue presale on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT.

Stapleton will also make several other stops throughout the Lone Star State in the coming months. Below is a list of Texas tour dates:

March 16: RodeoHouston - Houston, Texas

April 26: Don Haskins Center - El Paso, Texas

Oct. 12: American Bank Center Arena - Corpus Christi, Texas

Oct. 19: AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas

See a full list of tour dates on Stapleton's website.

Stapleton, a Kentucky native, has won eight Grammys, 15 CMA Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.

In addition to his work as a musician, he and his wife are the founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund. According to a release from Moody Center, the Stapletons' “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in eastern Kentucky.