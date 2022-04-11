Following ticket resales spiking, Chris Rock announces stop in San Antonio

As for the buzz surrounding Rock, well, it's pretty known at this point.

SAN ANTONIO — Chris Rock is coming to San Antonio as a stop on his Ego Death World Tour 2022. And the tour is getting a lot of buzz.

Rock will be at the Majestic Theatre on Nov. 10 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m., starting at $49.75. You can purchase them here.

"Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director," the release says.

But the most talked about moment at the Oscars had an unforeseen area of impact: Ticket sales for Chris Rock's comedy shows.

Ticket resale site TickPick said the Monday following the Oscars that it sold "more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined" after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards.

Rock, presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia, rolled her eyes.

The ceremony quickly took a shocking turn when Will Smith walked onto the stage and took an open-handed swing at Rock, slapping him in the face. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke — and Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Smith has since apologized for the incident.