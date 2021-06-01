Celebrity Fan Fest returns to San Antonio with 10 days of pop culture fun

Tickets for Celebrity Fan Fest will be exclusively available for online purchase only starting June 1 at CelebrityFanFest.com.

SAN ANTONIO — The Celebrity Fan Fest will be returning to San Antonio July 30 through Aug. 8, according to a statement from the event.

The 10-day interactive pop culture festival will feature celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions, musical performances, plus much more.

Celebrity Fan Fest has officially revealed the first confirmed stars which will appear at the 10-day show.

Popularly known for his portrayal in the streaming Marvel television series, “Daredevil,” actor Charlie Cox is confirmed to attend Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7, along with fellow Marvel stars actress Krysten Ritter “Jessica Jones” and Mike Colter “Luke Cage.”

In addition, “Star Wars” star Joonas Suotamo who plays the iconic character ‘Chewbacca’ in “Rise of the Skywalker,” “The Force Awakens,” and “The Last Jedi,” is scheduled to appear Friday, July 30 through Monday, Aug. 2.

Joining the celebrity lineup are voice actors from the “Star Wars” animation series “Star Wars Rebels” Freddie Prinze Jr., Taylor Gray as well as Steve Blum.

Freddie Prinze Jr. also starred in several ‘Scooby Doo’ franchise films.

Celebrity Fan Fest will offer several family-friendly activities including live music daily by the “British Rock Revival” and special performances by renowned master magician, Adam Wilber.

Wilber has appeared on the hit show “Fool Penn & Teller” and has performed numerous times at Tedx Talks across the country.