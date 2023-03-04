Celebrating Women's History Month in San Antonio

Here in the Alamo City, there are several events taking place to celebrate the month.

SAN ANTONIO — March is Women's History Month, commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

Here in the Alamo City, there are several events taking place to celebrate the month. Take a look at the list below and if you have any other events to add to the list, please email news@kens5.com.

Let's Create: Come and Go Art

Come and Go Crafts: Paper Quilts In honor of Women’s History Month, SAPL is highlighting the honored tradition of Quilt making. Join us as we create paper quilt patterns using colorful construction paper. Come and go crafts are designed as a make and take activity. Younger children may need help with crafts.

Saturday, March 4, 2023,

10am – 2pm

San Pedro Library

Women's History Month Film: Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Academy Awards for her performance in Black Panther, Wakanda Forever. The movie has also been nominated for Best Costume Design, Makeup and Hair Design, and Music (Original Song) - all of which include female nominees. We will watch this movie and two other nominees before the Oscars on March 12, 2023.

Monday, March 6, 2023

5 – 7:45pm

Westfall Library

History of Women on Wall Street: Suffragette to Fearless

In celebration of International Women’s Day, join the Greehey School of Business, with the support of Morgan Stanley, to discuss the history of women in finance from Wall Street to the 21st century.

Wednesday, March 8

3:30 p.m.

Albert B. Alkek Building, Room 107, St. Mary's University

St. Mary's has a full month lineup of Women's History Month events. Click here for the schedule.

Women's History Month Movie Showing - On the Basis of Sex

The true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights, and the early cases of a historic career that lead to her nomination and confirmation as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice.

Wednesday, March 8

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Library/ 4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.

Ladies in Leadership Panel

Ghost Light Society, The Tobin Center’s membership for young professionals, hosts a panel of women leaders and storytellers in San Antonio in honor of National Women’s History Month.

Thursday, March 9

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Tobin Center

Women in Nuclear & National Security

The Truman National Security Project and its Texas Chapter, TruTX, will be hosting a virtual public panel event recognizing women leaders in the nuclear and national security space. The event will be elevating women's voices and experiences, and illuminating a career for college-aged women to consider. This panel will serve as a preview for a larger two-day event happening in the fall which will include workshops, networking opportunities, and direct access and engagement with the Truman community, both nationally and locally.

Wednesday, March 29

5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Virtual Event

Watcha Film Series: "Latina Spring"

A curated showcase of inspiring short films by Latina and Indigenous directors! Spotlighting San Antonio artists and filmmakers: Esmeralda Hernandez, Bianca Martinez, Sarah Tijerina, Guillermina Zabala and Corpus Christi native Sharon Arteaga, and includes selections from the 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival. Presented in partnership with MonteVideo.