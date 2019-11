SAN ANTONIO — If you're 21 and up, you can lace up your skates and hit the rink for Car-Vel Skate Center Leon Valley's "Adult Night."

Every Thursday night between 7 and 10 p.m., the skate center is hosting a groovy, BYOB event with neon lights and throwback hits.

For more information on the event, you can visit Car-Vel Skate Center's website.