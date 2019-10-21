SAN ANTONIO — Halloween costumes aren't just a human tradition! If you think your dog has the coolest costume in town, you can enter them in the Canine Costume Contest!

Larder at Hotel Emma has partnered with San Antonio Pets Alive! for this fundraising event taking place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Emma on 136 East Grayson Street.

"We'll give five prizes: best costume in small, medium and large categories, plus the PetsAlive! Pawlitzer Prize and Hotel Emma’s Paw d’Orm," the website says.

Pearl Farmers Market while guests will be able to enjoy a wine tasting of Sonoma’s St. Francis Winery and proceeds of each wine purchase will be donated to SAPA!

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.- sign up your dog

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.- St. Francis wine tasting at Larder

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.- parade and costume contest

12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m.- winners announced

