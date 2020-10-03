SAN ANTONIO — Burlington is opening its sixth San Antonio location in March in one of the fastest-growing areas of the city.

The company's new location will open Friday, March 20, at The Rim at 17160 La Cantera Parkway.

At 8:45 a.m., you can join store associates, local officials and community members for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

At 9 a.m., you can shop the new store. The first 500 customers will get a free tote, the press release says.

On Saturday, March 21, the store will open at 9 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers are invited to a day of family fun. There will be gift card giveaways, kids’ activities, a DJ and more, the company says.

"This new location brings jobs to the community and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family," says Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores.

For more information, you can visit Burlington's website.