SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to snag a burger and a $100 gift card, there is a deal for you.

Burger Boy on 7363 W Loop 1604 N between Shaenfield and Culebra Road is giving the first 10 customers a $100 gift card on Thursday.

The next 50 guests will get a choice between a Burger Boy shirt or hat. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., so if you're looking to grab some gear, you might want to get an early start.

You can also comment on the the restaurant's Facebook post for a chance to win a $100 gift card. The winner will be chosen on Tuesday, the post says.

Burger Boy Looking for more beef with a little less bun? Luckily we have the pe... rfect option: The Junior Boy. Our Junior Boy (and Double Junior Boy) holds the same beef as our Bates Special and Working Man, but uses a smaller, 4-inch bun rather than our normal 5 inch buns.

RELATED: How you can take advantage of National Coffee Day

RELATED: Donate blood and get free Fright Fest admission