Briscoe Western Art Museum hosting event offering crafts, storytelling and food

It's called The Wild West Wildlife Festival and it'll celebrate the West and Western art, along with Texas habitats and creatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a free community event where you can enjoy arts and crafts, storytelling and other fun activities, you can head to the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

It's happening on Saturday Jan. 21, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the museum.

The free community event, which includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, offers a beastly day of animal fun, education and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event will be held rain or shine in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion," the press release says.

It's called The Wild West Wildlife Festival and it'll celebrate the West and Western art, along with Texas habitats and creatures.

Local wildlife experts will be at the event and people can make their own bird feeder, egg carton animals, bison masks and pressed flower bookmarks.

Lada Ladies food truck will be there as well.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.