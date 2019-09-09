If you're looking for a show that combines art, music and comedy, the BLUE MAN GROUP is coming to the Alamo City.

The event is taking place between Nov. 22 and 24 at the Majestic Theatre and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

"BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations," the press release said.

You can find more information about the event on the Majestic's website.

Tickets start at $40 and are available on Ticket Master, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Majestic Box Office.