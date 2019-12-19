SAN ANTONIO — Cricut Crafts partnered with Blessing in a Backpack to gift 62 students a reusable, personalized bag with a 16-day supply of food.

Students in the Blessings program at Carnahan Elementary were given the bags made with Cricut machines and materials. It was also made possible with the Brandeis High School students who volunteered their time to create the bags.

“I’m so excited that Cricut is providing reusable totes for our program as we typically use plastic bags,” says Blessings coordinator Sara Phillips.

Volunteers made sure that the personalized bags were filled with food for students who may otherwise go hungry over the holiday break.

“And, what’s even more amazing is that we get to personalize each bag with the student’s name and a fun logo using Cricut’s Infusible Inks, the perfect at-home decoration solution," said Phillips.

Cricut donated machines and materials to facilitate the event experience, including Cricut Explore Air 2 smart-cutting machines and the EasyPress 2, to allow students and teachers access to make and create projects at school.