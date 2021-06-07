Black Freedom Factory kicks of Juneteenth event Friday, June 17

BFF said that all the proceeds will help fund the Texas Heat Wave Project & Corazón San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A Juneteenth event will be taking place June 17th for those looking to celebrate.

On Friday, June 17, Black Freedom Factory (BFF) will be hosting Future is Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration. This event will feature Live musical performances, speakers, vendors, and Tony G’s Soul Food cuisine, according to a statement from BFF.

The event will kick off ay 6:30 p.m. and last through 10:30 p.m. at the Hopscotch Museum located at 711 Navarro, Unit 100, San Antonio, Texas, 78205.

BFF said that all the proceeds will help fund the Texas Heat Wave Project & Corazón San Antonio.

Food and drinks will be provided by Tony G's Soul Food Restaurant and Chef Robbie Rodgers.

The performances include: Poet Sacred Fantasy, Speaker Shokare Nakpodia, Activist Kimiya Denise, Artist Alan Borris - Living Painting Auction, Band Mc2 and DJ Mr.G.

Kimiya Factory, the Executive Director of Black Freedom Factory said, "our target audience is the diverse, grassroots following and supportive community that Black Freedom Factory has cultivated in its first-year of existence. This event is a way of turning a celebration into giving access to resources back to the community and building power.”