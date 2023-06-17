Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Fort Worth welcomes military veterans as special guests

Other BPIR programs include scholarships for young people, raising domestic violence awareness and partnering with healthcare workers during the pandemic.

FORT WORTH, Texas — When the first cowboy hits the arena floor at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Fort Worth on Juneteenth weekend, it will be the first rodeo for some military veterans like Crystal Chism.

"It's like a check off the bucket list," Chism said. "I'm super excited. I'm getting my cowboy boots and everything."

As part of their community give back, BPIR organizers are serving up a first-class welcome to those who have served our country. It's part of rodeo owner Valeria Cunningham's campaign called BPIR-Cares.

"How do we let the community know the resources we have," said Valeria Howard Cunningham.

Other invitational outreach programs include scholarships and rodeo grants for young people. BPIR has also raised awareness about domestic violence. The organization has even partnered with healthcare workers during the pandemic for wellness initiatives.

Crystal Chism is a Dallas native who entered the Army after high school. Her decision to enter the Army follow her participation in ROTC while in high school.

Now, as a college grad and DeSoto city councilmember, she and other vets are extremely thankful for being recognized for their service to our country.

"I'm going to be extremely country when I'm there so that I can bask in the glory of it," said Chism.

Veterans from across Texas will bask in the glory of a Western weekend experience. Although for some vets it won't be their first rodeo, it will still be all about them.

"I have already bought a pair of boots, I want the full experience," said Chism. "To not only just watch the rodeo, but participate in it as a veteran, I feel honored."

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo will take place Juneteenth Weekend on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. BPIR expects a full house since it's also Father's Day weekend.