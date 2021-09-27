Big Texas Comicon is taking place in October | What visitors can expect

Several ticket packages are available, anywhere from $11 to $201.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for an event that's all about pop culture, celebrities and vendors, look no further.

Big Texas Comicon is taking place Friday-Sunday on Oct. 8-10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Several ticket packages are available, anywhere from $11 to $201.

Tickets can be purchased through the following options:

Online here

At the Alamodome Ticketmaster box office

"With our many years in the pop-culture convention industry, we’ll have an amazing show with a celebrity guest lineup San Antonians have come to expect," the website says.