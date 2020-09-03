SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to be a cast member on Big Brother, your time has come.

The hit show is hosting an open casting call in the Alamo City. It's taking place Thursday at the Hard Rock Cafe on 111 West Crockett Street.

If you're unable to attend, you can submit an online application on Big Brother's website.

Some of the eligibility requirements include:

You must be willing to live in the Big Brother house located in Los Angeles for approximately 100 days

The house is extensively outfitted with video and audio recording devices which will record, broadcast and exhibit your actions and voice at all times

You must be at least 21 years of age by June 1st, 2020.

To see the full list of requirements, click here.

One participant can receive the grand-prize of $500,000. If you can see yourself on the show, you can visit Big Brother's website for the full list of details.

RELATED: Dolly Parton wants to be back on the cover of Playboy magazine

RELATED: 'Onward' wins box office as virus concerns don't keep movie fans away

RELATED: Reports: 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel coming to Disney Plus

RELATED: It's National Napping Day. Here are some tips to get extra ZZZs