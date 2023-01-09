Bash on the Bay 2023: Pitbull, Luke Bryan and more!

The fun happens this August. Tickets on sale this week!

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Organizers call it, "part Miami, part Nashville, and all Put-in-Bay!" The annual Bash on the Bay Music Festival is set for 2023, and you won't be disappointed with this year's lineup.

Bash on the Bay 6 is again planned as a two-day outdoor music festival at the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island. This year's bash will be held on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.

See the details below from organizers:

Wednesday, August 23:

Pitbull

"Headliner is Grammy-winning American rap artist, Pitbull. Hitting the scene in 1999 with 'I Know You Want Me,' Mr. Worldwide continued with Latin hip hop hits such as 'Don’t Stop the Party,' 'Timber,' and 'Fireball.' He has packed arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast and performed for millions worldwide. He’ll certainly bring the party to Put-in-Bay."

Elle King

"Opening for Pitbull on Wednesday is Elle King. Playing on her southeastern Ohio roots, Grammy-nominee and ACM and CMA Award-winning King meshes rock, pop, and country with gospel and other bluesy sounds into a style that’s all-renegade. Her hits 'Ex’s and Oh’s' and 'Drunk (And I Don’t’ Wanna Go Home,)' are only part of her unique musical style. The rest of the day’s lineup includes Filmore, Ashland Craft, and Kaylyn Pace."

Thursday, August 24:

Luke Bryan

"Headliner is multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and television personality Luke Bryan. Bryan has been belting out country anthems since 2007 and has five times been named country entertainer of the year. Known also for being a judge on American Idol, Bryan’s hits include 'Crash My Party,' 'Drink a Beer,' 'Rain is a Good Thing,' 'Country Girl (Shake it for Me),' and 'Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,' among others.

Brothers Osborne

"Opening for Bryan on Thursday are nine-time Grammy nominees, and Grammy winner for 2022 for Best Country Duo / Group Performance, Brothers Osborne. This brother duo brings their equal parts country and rock sound to the bay. Their hits 'Stay a Little Longer,' and 'It Ain’t My Fault,' will just be a share of the fun. Artists filling out the day include up-and-comer and CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year-winner Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac, and the Cory Farley Band."

Festival gates open at 2:30 p.m. both days. Individual day tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets, here.

“Tickets for Bash on the Bay are going to be the hottest tickets of the year yet again,” said event organizer, Tim Niese of 614 Events, Inc. “Concert-goers can enjoy the resort atmosphere of Put-in-Bay while experiencing one of the most amazing music festivals in the country.”

For more details on Bash on the Bay, click here.

Editor's Note: The following video is from a previous, unrelated report.